Analyzing Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Scorpio Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $651.56 million 0.68 $59.00 million $1.11 5.88 Scorpio Tankers $585.05 million 1.71 -$190.07 million ($4.56) -4.28

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Star Bulk Carriers does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 9.05% 7.65% 3.88% Scorpio Tankers -32.49% -9.51% -3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83 Scorpio Tankers 0 1 7 0 2.88

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 169.53%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 57.43%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Scorpio Tankers on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

