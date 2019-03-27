Analyzing Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) and NII (NIHD)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and NII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular -0.18% 0.91% 0.29% NII -25.00% N/A -14.02%

1.8% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of NII shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NII shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NII does not pay a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 910.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and NII’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.07 billion 1.51 -$10.00 million $0.29 210.69 NII $620.70 million 0.33 -$143.08 million N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than NII.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and NII, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A NII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NII has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats NII on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also fixed services, including broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and mobile, fixed, and value-added services to large, small, and medium businesses, as well as governmental entities As of December 31, 2018, the company served 48.3 million business-to-consumer mobile customers; and 4.1 million connected homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

