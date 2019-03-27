Analyzing Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB) and Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile 22.70% 18.41% 1.54%

Volatility & Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Banco Santander-Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 3.82 $9.21 million $1.38 15.80 Banco Santander-Chile $3.84 billion 3.61 $848.29 million $1.80 16.33

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 385 branches, which include 276 under the Santander brand name, 51 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 31 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 926 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

