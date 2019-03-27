Analyzing Konami (KNMCY) & Domo (DOMO)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Konami and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 1 7 0 2.88

Domo has a consensus target price of $35.14, indicating a potential downside of 18.61%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Konami.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Domo does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Konami and Domo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.16 billion 2.67 $274.56 million N/A N/A Domo $142.46 million 7.98 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -4.58

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Domo.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.47% 12.14% 8.74% Domo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konami beats Domo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

