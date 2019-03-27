Analyzing FutureFuel (FF) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (SUIC)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FutureFuel alerts:

47.9% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 19.82% 14.81% 12.08% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated -89.29% N/A -307.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $291.02 million 2.04 $53.16 million N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $30,000.00 0.00 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Volatility and Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FutureFuel and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FutureFuel beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.