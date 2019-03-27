Analyzing Columbia Banking System (COLB) & German American Bancorp. (GABC)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. German American Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Columbia Banking System pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp. pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and German American Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and German American Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 29.54% 9.01% 1.40% German American Bancorp. 27.24% 12.06% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and German American Bancorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $585.33 million 3.97 $172.88 million $2.47 12.84 German American Bancorp. $170.82 million 4.30 $46.53 million $2.14 13.74

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp.. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of German American Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of German American Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Columbia Banking System and German American Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 2 3 0 2.60 German American Bancorp. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. German American Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than German American Bancorp..

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats German American Bancorp. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 53 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

