Analyzing Circle Entertainment (CEXE) and Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tejon Ranch and Circle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tejon Ranch currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.09%. Given Tejon Ranch’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 9.33% 0.98% 0.81% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 5.7, meaning that its stock price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Circle Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 10.08 $4.26 million N/A N/A Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Circle Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,186 acres, almonds in 1,983 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Circle Entertainment

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

