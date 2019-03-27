Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Price Target at $64.60

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.79 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $11,324,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,395 shares of company stock worth $12,731,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fox Factory by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

