Analysts Set Expectations for Covia Holdings’ Q1 2019 Earnings (CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Covia in a report released on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Covia’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen cut shares of Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Covia stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Covia has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covia by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Covia by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covia by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,385,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,743 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.