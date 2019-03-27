Analysts Set Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) Target Price at $194.00

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 194 ($2.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DC shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dixons Carphone to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

DC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 145.45 ($1.90). 582,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 113.55 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.08). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

