Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) PT at $63.06

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,901.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 851 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $52,055.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,788.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,093 shares of company stock worth $5,735,892. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 291,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,525. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

