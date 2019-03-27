Analysts Set Centurylink Inc (CTL) Target Price at $16.75

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 131,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,455,892. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. Centurylink’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $254,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,762,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,554 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,128,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 171,941 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

