Analysts Set BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Target Price at $5.00

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioScrip by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BioScrip by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,187. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

