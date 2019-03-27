Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 27th (AGNC, ARR, CIM, DX, EOG, GRTS, IMMU, MRUS, NLY, NMCI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 27th:

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Nomura started coverage on shares of. Nomura issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI). They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW). Nomura issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Nomura began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT). Nomura issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

