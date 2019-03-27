Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report sales of $404.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.52 million and the lowest is $400.50 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $389.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $41,764,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,757 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 436,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $33.54. 331,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,433. Steven Madden has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

