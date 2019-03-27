Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.46 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 21.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. TheStreet cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,753,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,481,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 618,653 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,674,000 after buying an additional 617,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,842,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 486,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,865. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

