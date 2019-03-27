Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (EXPR) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Express posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth about $9,096,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Express by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 107,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 2,057,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

