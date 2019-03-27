Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,215. The stock has a market cap of $907.83 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.74. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in HealthStream by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

