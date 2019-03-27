Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $215.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.95 million. Exelixis reported sales of $212.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $937.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.20 million to $996.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, Director Charles Cohen sold 248,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $5,494,705.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $804,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 859,872 shares of company stock worth $19,069,347 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

