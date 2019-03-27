Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,311 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,311 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,475,000 after buying an additional 112,508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 829,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 895,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

