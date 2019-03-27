Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 424.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Godaddy worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,378 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 5,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,922,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 3,367,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,219,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.41 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Godaddy news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,267 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $558,468.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 28,744 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,744,473.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,478.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,866 shares of company stock worth $16,333,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

