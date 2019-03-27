Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.48 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,773 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,246,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after acquiring an additional 376,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 294,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

