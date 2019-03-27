Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 97,730 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 805,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 606,058 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 530,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,565,712 shares of company stock worth $48,508,314 in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

