Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 5,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 354,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,819,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 419,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,819,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 419,091 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/ampio-pharmaceuticals-ampe-shares-down-1-8.html.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.