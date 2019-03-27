AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.19

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.19 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 179596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,022,000 after buying an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,995,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,440,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

