Amit Sinha Sells 1,310 Shares of Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $92,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Amit Sinha sold 50,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $3,237,500.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Amit Sinha sold 85,579 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $5,143,297.90.

On Thursday, February 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $238,427.20.

On Thursday, February 14th, Amit Sinha sold 104,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,256,071.05.

On Thursday, February 7th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $227,178.82.

On Thursday, January 31st, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $225,352.16.

On Thursday, January 24th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $215,642.02.

On Thursday, January 17th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $213,719.22.

On Thursday, January 10th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $216,026.58.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $188,722.82.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -229.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,242.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

