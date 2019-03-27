Amino Technologies (AMO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of AMO stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Monday. Amino Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 77.51 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 220.90 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.96.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

