Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB remained flat at $$34.27 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,236. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

