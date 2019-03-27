America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 140.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $5,741,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

