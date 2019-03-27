American National Insurance (ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

