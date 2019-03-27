American National Insurance (ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
About American National Insurance
American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
