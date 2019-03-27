American International Group Inc. Purchases 10,900 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 226,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,902,000 after acquiring an additional 463,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of NKTR opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.53. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $76,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $2,697,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,168,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/american-international-group-inc-purchases-10900-shares-of-nektar-therapeutics-nktr.html.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.