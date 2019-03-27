American International Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Essent Group worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Essent Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,629.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,631. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/american-international-group-inc-has-2-16-million-holdings-in-essent-group-ltd-esnt.html.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.