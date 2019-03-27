American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,287 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,006,000 after buying an additional 3,095,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,298,000 after buying an additional 325,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $231,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,654 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $186,231.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,690 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

