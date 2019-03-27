Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Amc Networks stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

