Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amber Road were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amber Road during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBR shares. ValuEngine lowered Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

AMBR opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Amber Road Inc has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amber Road news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 41,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $395,235.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,299,464.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $174,078.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/amber-road-inc-ambr-holdings-lifted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.