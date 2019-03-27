Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,159 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,148,000 after buying an additional 584,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,148,000 after buying an additional 584,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,691,000 after buying an additional 1,381,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,043,000 after buying an additional 1,548,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,951,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,784,000 after buying an additional 241,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

