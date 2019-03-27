Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 130,436 shares worth $6,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/amalgamated-bank-decreases-holdings-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.