Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1,885.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/amalgamated-bank-cuts-position-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.