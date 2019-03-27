Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) shares fell 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 600,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

WARNING: “Altyn (ALTN) Shares Down 12%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/altyn-altn-shares-down-12.html.

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

