Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,780,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after buying an additional 14,855,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Altice USA by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,973,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Altice USA by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,041,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altice USA by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.