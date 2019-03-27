Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 11.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,184.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

