Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGN opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

