Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Alico stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alico stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Alico worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

