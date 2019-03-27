Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Lessened by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $179.49. 97,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-stake-lessened-by-terra-nova-asset-management-llc.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.