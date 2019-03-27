Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth approximately $39,087,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,738.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 490,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 464,202 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 299.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 476,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 357,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

