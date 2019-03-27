Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.41.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

