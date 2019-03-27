Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Alcentra Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Shares of ABDC opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/alcentra-capital-corp-abdc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th.html.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.