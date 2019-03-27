Alan W. George Sells 23,993 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) insider Alan W. George sold 23,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,716.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan W. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 8th, Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

