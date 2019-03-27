Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Stake Lifted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 377.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,424 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 304,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

