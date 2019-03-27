Air China (AIRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Air China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air China in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Air China from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Air China stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Air China has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

